Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $201,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $9,083,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 691.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $338.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

