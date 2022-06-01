Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after buying an additional 1,029,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,865,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,717,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,624,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after buying an additional 251,401 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

