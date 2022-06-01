Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 254 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $580.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.92.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.