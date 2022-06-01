Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 2,444 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth about $226,273,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.06.
Roblox Profile (Get Rating)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
