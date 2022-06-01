Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 216 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 146.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,692,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,379,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $369.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $335.02 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

About Bio-Techne (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

