Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.
