iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,256. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

