iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,667,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

SHV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,333. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.12 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

