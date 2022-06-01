iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 597,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $65,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

EFG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.52. 844,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

