iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IGOV traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $53.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,362,000 after buying an additional 1,244,126 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after acquiring an additional 170,791 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

