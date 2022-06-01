iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Holdings Increased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after buying an additional 1,696,212 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,862,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,954.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 495,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,668,000 after buying an additional 487,346 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,066,000 after buying an additional 389,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.50. 415,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,601,704. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.18 and a 1-year high of $136.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.