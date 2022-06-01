iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Up 35.9% in May

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 787,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after buying an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after acquiring an additional 761,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after acquiring an additional 272,481 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,638,000 after purchasing an additional 326,977 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

IUSV stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $73.04. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,853. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.