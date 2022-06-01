iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,100 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the April 30th total of 701,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,294,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 179,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,020,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 90,943 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 86,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,176,000.

ISTB stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

