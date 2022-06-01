iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Short Interest Down 22.1% in May

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,140,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 23,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,997,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TLT opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,037,000.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

