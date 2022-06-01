IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRCP stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth $44,000. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

