Iron Triangle Partners LP Purchases Shares of 114,506 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,177,000. ICU Medical accounts for 3.8% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned approximately 0.54% of ICU Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in ICU Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $6.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.47 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98 and a beta of 0.48.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.33.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

