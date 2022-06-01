Iron Triangle Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,711,000. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 2.2% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.09.

NYSE LH traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $243.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.12 and its 200 day moving average is $273.64. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $232.01 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

