Iron Triangle Partners LP Purchases 18,836 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Nevro makes up 4.8% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned approximately 1.21% of Nevro worth $34,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nevro by 38.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $3,816,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $4,422,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $240,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,188. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $399,673 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nevro Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.