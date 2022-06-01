Iron Triangle Partners LP Invests $31.67 Million in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,673,000. NanoString Technologies comprises approximately 4.4% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $70.40.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $58,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

