Iron Triangle Partners LP Has $44.03 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,255 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health accounts for about 6.1% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned 0.43% of Guardant Health worth $44,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

NASDAQ GH traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. 8,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,851. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

