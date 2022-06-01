IQeon One Day Trading Volume Tops $114,860.00 (IQN)

IQeon (IQN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $114,860.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,571.13 or 1.00016981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001691 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.