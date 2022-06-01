IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.80

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.80 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 36.60 ($0.46). IQE shares last traded at GBX 35.20 ($0.45), with a volume of 31,692,043 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IQE to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 43 ($0.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £283.16 million and a P/E ratio of -9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.80.

In related news, insider Andrew W. Nelson acquired 250,000 shares of IQE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($94,888.66).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

