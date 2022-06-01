ION (ION) Price Up 3% This Week

ION (ION) traded up 71.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 3% against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $244,245.99 and approximately $25.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00081814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00258664 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00029759 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,747,328 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,328 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

