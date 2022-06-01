Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Stake Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 284,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter.

BSJM stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,497. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93.

