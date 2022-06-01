Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Reduced by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 3.2% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $57,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $416.51. 15,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

