Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 61,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $128.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

In other news, Director Michele Klein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,300 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

