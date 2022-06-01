Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) is Ambassador Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,788 shares during the quarter. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 82.41% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF worth $34,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEVR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. 954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,510. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

