Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Update

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 403,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTV shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Innovid stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48. Innovid has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

