Inherent Group LP Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,000. Zillow Group makes up 1.1% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 91.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,116 over the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.