Inherent Group LP Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,000. Zillow Group makes up 1.1% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 91.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Z opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.
Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (Z)
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.