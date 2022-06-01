Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $440,872.44 and approximately $5,311.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

