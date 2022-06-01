Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMPHF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,129. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Imperial Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
Imperial Helium Company Profile (Get Rating)
