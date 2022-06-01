Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPHF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,129. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Imperial Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Imperial Helium Company Profile

Imperial Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium resources located in North America. The company was formerly known as Rio Minera Capital Inc and changed its name to Imperial Helium Corp. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

