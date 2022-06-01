Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display stock opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLED. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.88.

About Universal Display (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.