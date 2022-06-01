Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 6,041 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,972,000 after acquiring an additional 73,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,308,939.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,939,871 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BE stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

