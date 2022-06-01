Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 415 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,898,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,055,000 after acquiring an additional 231,899 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,543,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,735,000 after acquiring an additional 753,469 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

CL opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

