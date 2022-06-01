Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,158 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 0.83. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

