Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $210.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $198.69 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.37 and a 200 day moving average of $242.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.82.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

