Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after acquiring an additional 647,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,403,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,692,000 after buying an additional 352,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,006,000 after purchasing an additional 166,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.91.

BXP opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.49 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

