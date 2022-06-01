Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $683,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,220 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after buying an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,486 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,987 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 935.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.04.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.