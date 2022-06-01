Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.36 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 283,544 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

