Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $1,266,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

