Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 741.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,414 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

