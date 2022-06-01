Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.33. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

