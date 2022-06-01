Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

