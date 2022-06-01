IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on IMAX. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on IMAX in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of IMAX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 92,462 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

