IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 265,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $469,824.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,611,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 552,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,852,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IMARA by 98.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IMARA by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IMARA by 32.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IMARA by 260.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IMARA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMRA. Citigroup downgraded IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 23,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,857. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.60. IMARA has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that IMARA will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

