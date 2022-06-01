Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

IMGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of IMGO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,675. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $534.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $3,482,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $53,506,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $8,368,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

