Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ILKAF remained flat at $$6.96 on Wednesday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

ILKAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Iluka Resources (Get Rating)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.