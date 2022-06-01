Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ILKAF remained flat at $$6.96 on Wednesday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

ILKAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

