IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in May

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,698,800 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 1,375,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDXAF remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

