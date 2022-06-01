IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 9,429 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $26,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,047,000 after buying an additional 207,517 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.