IAG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 76,552 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $322,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. 2,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,142. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

